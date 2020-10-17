Screenshot of the Pacific Salmon Explorer. The Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Samon Waterheds Program recently expanded the range of data to include southern salmon populations.

Screenshot of the Pacific Salmon Explorer. The Pacific Salmon Foundation’s Samon Waterheds Program recently expanded the range of data to include southern salmon populations.

Salmon tracking tool expanded to southern B.C.

Interactive, visual database gets major upgrade

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has updated an important database that allows British Columbians to track the spawning status of salmon throughout most of the province.

The Pacific Salmon Explorer is an interactive online tool to analyze some of the most comprehensive data available for all salmon species in B.C.’s fresh waters. For the past 10 years the explorer’s reach was confined to the North and Central Coast populations. The expansion announced Sept. 22 now includes Southern B.C., adding 150 new genetically and geographically distinct groups of salmon across 160,000 square kilometres of freshwater habitat.

As a result, 80 per cent of B.C.’s 411 populations, or Conservation Units, are now accounted for in the database.

“The Pacific Salmon Explorer is a high priority for the Pacific Salmon Foundation and we will continue to catalyze efforts to bring together salmon experts and support them in using the Pacific Salmon Explorer to identify strategies for supporting the conservation and recovery of salmon,” said Michael Meneer, president and PSF CEO. “Involving the people who are monitoring, restoring, and making decisions about salmon conservation and management, has been, and will continue to be, a central tenet of this work.”

The Pacific Salmon Exploreer is manged by PSF’s Samon Waterheds Program to collect current data for the purpose of conservation and recovery of salmon stocks, through collaboration with First Nations, federal and provincial gobernments, academics, NGOs and indpendent salmon experts.

In the past, the Pacific Salmon Explorer has been used to support assessments of threatend or endangerd salmon groups by the Committee ont he Status of Engangered Wildlife in Canada. More recently it was used to guide development of a strategic plan on the B.C. Central Coast to identify the most cost-effective conservation strategy for salmo nin the region.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap highway contractor says it’s prepared for coming winter

Just Posted

Jim Lenton of Modern PURAIR’s Vernon franchise, providing HVAC cleaning and other air quality services throughout the North Okanagan. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon business sees higher demand for clean indoor air

Vernon’s Modern PURAIR performing more HVAC cleaning services during pandemic

Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads, stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap highway contractor says it’s prepared for coming winter

New shifts, GPS tracking for vehicles added

A rendering of a commercial development planned for 5450 Anderson Way in Vernon. Developer Hollypark is currently offering presales with possession slated for winter 2021. (Hollypark image)
New commercial spaces planned for Vernon’s Anderson Way

The 18-unit development offers commercial ownership in Vernon’s North End

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

DriveBC webcams show winter driving conditions, with slush and snow on the highway. (DriveBC photo)
Vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1

Single lane alternating traffic is causing delays just west of the provincial border

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Most Read