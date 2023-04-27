The District of Coldstream is providing sandbags at three locations to help residents guard against flooding. The sandbag stations were announced Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Black Press file photo)

Sandbags help Coldstream residents avoid flooding

A high stream flow advisory has been issued for the Okanagan

With spring freshet season here, the District of Coldstream is providing sandbags for residents who need to guard against flooding.

The district has set up three locations for residents to access sand and bags for any flood prevention measures they may require.

While bags and sand are provided, residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

Here are the three locations:

• Lavington Fire Hall — 9739 School Rd.

• Coldstream Fire Hall — 8008 Aberdeen Rd.

• Kalamalka Road, across from Postill Drive

The district is also completing daily creek checks to monitor water levels.

Due to recent warmer weather, the province has issued a high stream flow advisory for parts of B.C., including portions of the Southern Interior including the Lower Thompson, Salmon River and Okanagan. River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly in the affected areas.

READ MORE: Hot spell hikes risks of flooding, avalanches and fire across British Columbia

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

