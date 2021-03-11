Sanitary projects to affect two Vernon roadways

Work will be underway along 19th Street beginning March 15, 2021. (City of Vernon)

Work will be underway along 32nd Avenue and 19th Street in two projects to begin March 15

A portion along 32nd Avenue will be closed to parking while city crews install sanitary inspection chambers between 30th and 31st streets.

The roadway will remain open to traffic starting Monday, March 15, between 5:30-3:30 p.m.

Work is expected to be completed by March 19, although these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Nearby, a portion of 19th Street between 37th and 39th Avenues will be closed to through traffic March 15-31 between 7:30-4 p.m. while crews upgrade sanitary and storm systems.

The road will be accessible to local traffic only.

The work is anticipated to be complete by the end of the month, but timelines can change.

Motorists can expect some delays in the affected areas. The City of Vernon says every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

