Santa to ride into Armstrong in style

Big man in red will ride into town on classic fire truck for annual Santa Run

The Annual Santa Run takes place in Armstrong on Dec. 15, 2019. (Facebook)

The big man in red has checked his list and is readying his ride for his visit to Armstrong on Sunday.

Santa, however, is skipping the sleigh and jumping aboard a classic fire truck alongside members of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

The annual Santa Run hosted by the fire department and Armstrong Ladies Club will kick off on Upper McLeod Road at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Don’t forget to bring non-perishable food donations. The Armstrong Ladies Club will be collecting donations for the food bank.

Catch Santa at any of these stops:

3:00 Upper McLeod Rd

3:20 Hope Dr. and Lockhart Cres.

3:35 Lockhart Cres. and Lockhart Dr.

3:55 Fletcher Ave. and Hayden Dr.

4:05 Danallanko Dr. and Okanagan St.

4:25 York Ave. and Okanagan St.

4:35 Norman St. and Maundrell Ave.

4:50 Hunter Ave. and Hunter Cres.

5:05 Wolfenden Terrace and Jarvis St.

5:15 Jarvis St. and Burns Ave.

5:30 Pheasant Ridge Dr. and Pheasant Ridge Cr

5:40 Colony St. and Pleasant Valley Rd.

5:50 Sage Ave. and Jamieson St.

6:10 Armstrong Elementary School

6:20 McKechnie Dr.

6:35 Murray Dr. and Coldicott Dr.

6:50 Belaire Dr.

6:55 Highland Park Dr. and Highland Park Cr.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band conducting study for new school

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue member grateful for help after house fire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.