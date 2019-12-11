The Annual Santa Run takes place in Armstrong on Dec. 15, 2019. (Facebook)

Santa to ride into Armstrong in style

Big man in red will ride into town on classic fire truck for annual Santa Run

The big man in red has checked his list and is readying his ride for his visit to Armstrong on Sunday.

Santa, however, is skipping the sleigh and jumping aboard a classic fire truck alongside members of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

The annual Santa Run hosted by the fire department and Armstrong Ladies Club will kick off on Upper McLeod Road at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Don’t forget to bring non-perishable food donations. The Armstrong Ladies Club will be collecting donations for the food bank.

Catch Santa at any of these stops:

3:00 Upper McLeod Rd

3:20 Hope Dr. and Lockhart Cres.

3:35 Lockhart Cres. and Lockhart Dr.

3:55 Fletcher Ave. and Hayden Dr.

4:05 Danallanko Dr. and Okanagan St.

4:25 York Ave. and Okanagan St.

4:35 Norman St. and Maundrell Ave.

4:50 Hunter Ave. and Hunter Cres.

5:05 Wolfenden Terrace and Jarvis St.

5:15 Jarvis St. and Burns Ave.

5:30 Pheasant Ridge Dr. and Pheasant Ridge Cr

5:40 Colony St. and Pleasant Valley Rd.

5:50 Sage Ave. and Jamieson St.

6:10 Armstrong Elementary School

6:20 McKechnie Dr.

6:35 Murray Dr. and Coldicott Dr.

6:50 Belaire Dr.

6:55 Highland Park Dr. and Highland Park Cr.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band conducting study for new school

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue member grateful for help after house fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong thrift store set for renovations
Next story
Mr. Mikes Vernon to recognize local charities with $500

Just Posted

James and Jamesy return to Vernon for more Christmas tea

Their Dec. 19 show explores friendship, the joy of giving and a celebration of the imagination

Vernon hospital purchases equipment with help from TB Vets

Video laryngoscope has been high on VJH priority list for lengthy period of time

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Armstrong thrift store set for renovations

The Bargain Bin will close facility Jan. 14, but open small retail outlet in Oddfellows Hall

Santa to ride into Armstrong in style

Big man in red will ride into town on classic fire truck for annual Santa Run

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Osoyoos RCMP officer allegedly under investigation for indecent act

The officer is currently suspended with pay

South Okanagan Cycling Without Age chapter tops in North America

The Penticton chapter of Cycling with Age provides more rides than others in North America.

Kelowna man who assaulted and threatened two women sentenced

Russell McDermid was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Most Read