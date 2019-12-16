Santa visits with Melissa Doty and her eight-week-old daughter, Brinley, at Victoria General Hospital last year during his annual visit to B.C. hospitals. (Black Press Media file photo)

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Santa Claus arrives in style Tuesday at Victoria General Hospital.

Santa and a few helpers from the North Pole will visit five care facilities in the province to bring presents and a little extra holiday cheer to children and their families spending the festive season in hospital.

ALSO READ: Hundreds show their holiday spirit at Santa breakfast in Metchosin

Giving the reindeer a bit of a break before the big day next week, they’ll be travelling in a BC Ambulance Service helicopter to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Their first stop will be in View Royal at the Victoria General Hospital, followed by the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and stops in Vancouver, Surrey and New Westminster.

Santa will be accompanied by Ray Sims, a BC Emergency Health Services infant transport team paramedic, and Danny Sitnam, president and CEO of Helijet International.

ALSO READ: Over 2,000 pounds of food collected for annual View Royal Fire Santa Run

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City of Vernon strikes new deal with CUPE
Next story
Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Just Posted

Sagmoen’s arrest deemed valid: Justice

Justice Beames ruled the arrest of Curtis Sagmoen in 2017 was lawful

City of Vernon strikes new deal with CUPE

Agreement will see incremental wage increases of two per cent a year over five years.

Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Vernon

Hear the Music presents two Okanagan shows

Okanagan library use on the rise

Borrowed eBooks and eAudio materials jump 47 per cent in three years

Good Citizen nominations sought in Vernon

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found at Salmon Arm Chances Casino

Building evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

Police recommending charges including reckless discharge of firearm, assault with a weapon

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Most Read