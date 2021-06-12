Sask. RCMP officer on-duty dies during traffic stop

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton had been following a truck, which was allegedly stolen

RCMP say an officer died tragically while on duty early Saturday, June 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tim Taylor

Police say an RCMP officer was struck and killed by a truck he pulled over in rural Saskatchewan on Saturday morning.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton had been following the truck, which was allegedly stolen, before attempting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask.

She says the truck continued on after hitting Patton, and was found in a rural area northeast of Francis, Sask., later in the day.

A man and a woman are in police custody, but there’s no word on what charges they may face.

Blackmore says Patton had been a member of the RCMP for six years and four months, working out of the Indian Head detachment.

Blackmore says Patton leaves behind a wife, who she spoke with this morning.

“I am heartbroken for her and her family,” Blackmore said.

“Const. Patton’s family is also part of the RCMP family. They have lost a husband, son and brother.”

A councillor in Wolseley says the area in the centre of his town remains blocked off.

Tim Taylor says he heard sirens at 8 a.m. and there have been many officers in the community.

Ken Drever, another councillor in Wolseley, says the community is shaken by what happened.

“You’re obviously upset,” he said. “Something like this is something you don’t expect to happen here. We’re just a small Prairie community. It’s the sort of thing that you expect to be reading about, hearing about somewhere else.”

