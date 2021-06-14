Saskatchewan man wanted by Vernon police

Anyone with tips to contact Vernon detachment

A Saskatchewan man wanted by police is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Trevor Tessmer, 41, is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release order.

He was arrested Oct. 1, 2020, after a search warrant linked to a property crime investigation was executed. At the time, he was wanted by police for breaching release conditions.

Tessmer, of Lloydminster, is facing 14 criminal charges, including altering vehicle ID numbers, firearms offences, forged documents and possession of methamphetamine, a police document reads.

Police recovered an estimated $120,000 from the property. Items included RV travel trailers, ATVs, enclosed hauling trailers, a flat deck trailer, a firearm and more.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the six-foot-tall, 223-pound man with brown hair and eyes is to contact Vernon police at 250-545-771.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

