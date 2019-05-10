Saskatoon police officer resigns after drunken Remembrance Day sex assault

Judge gave Robert Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service

A Saskatoon police officer who received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a sexual assault charge has resigned from the force, effective immediately.

Robert Brown, who was a constable, was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while he was off duty at a Remembrance Day event at the local armoury in 2017.

Brown, who is also a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment infantry reserve, was charged by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service in April 2018.

The lawyer for the 16-year police service member told court last month that the officer was intoxicated at the time of the assault and was undergoing treatment.

The judge gave Brown a conditional discharge and 75 hours of community service, ruling that she believed he was unlikely to reoffend and the assault was out of character.

Brown was suspended without pay after he was charged, but police say an internal review of his conduct has now been halted. (CJWW, CTV Saskatoon)

The Canadian Press

