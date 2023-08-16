‘Save the rest of the city’: Reflecting on Okanagan Mountain Park 2003 wildfire

As Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas remarked, “It is an event that is etched in the minds of all those who experienced it in 2003.”

The city marked the 20th Anniversary of the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 16).

“We all have our own stories and our own memories,” added Dyas. “We are grateful that no lives were lost and our community strength allowed us to recover from the second largest civilian evacuation in Canadian history.

The news conference also featured former mayor Walter Gray, who was in office in 2003, and former fire chief Gerry Zimmerman.

The Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire started around 4 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2003, with a lightning strike near Rattlesnake Island.

It eventually burned 239 homes and forced the evacuation of more than 30,000 people.

Despite the destruction, Zimmerman said it could have been much worse.

“We were ready to start bulldozing a swath right around Barnaby Road to try to save the rest of the city. Our fear was it was going to come into the city.”

That’s when the skies opened up, recounted Zimmerman.

“It started to rain. We couldn’t believe it.”

It was the same day, Zimmerman added, that three groups of firefighters had been trapped by 400-foot flames.

“We got two of the groups out, and one we couldn’t they were trapped up in Kettle Valley. They got to a safe spot and climbed under their trucks, but they thought they’d had it.”

Those firefighters were all rescued.

Zimmerman said municipal departments and wildfire crews are much better prepared today.