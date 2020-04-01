Armstrong Flower and Gift Shoppe held an online flower fundraiser to help the local food bank. (Facebook photo)

Saying it with Armstrong flowers helps local food bank

Owner of closed shop creates flower fundraiser to help Armstrong Food Bank

Two weeks after she had to close her business over COVID-19, Alana Brookes sat at home reflecting.

The owner and operator of Armstrong Flower and Gift Shoppe was counting her blessings; how she has a roof over head, food in her fridge.

Grateful for all she has, Brookes became humbled by the fact she serves her community with a non-essential business. Brookes decided then and there she could be essential by making people feel good.

Knowing she had a freezer full of daffodils, irises, anemones and gladiolas, Brookes bundled them up and launched an online fundraiser: purchase flowers, but instead of paying her, donate the payment to the Armstrong Food Bank.

“It hit me pretty hard when I had the responsibility to close my doors. I’m not essential, but I can be essential in how I make people feel,” said Brookes.”So I decided to do this fundraiser for the food bank. That way I’m not wasting product and it helps fill a need for the food bank. There is also no credit card fees this way.”

READ MORE: Armstrong-Spallumcheen businesses earn deserved recognition

The fundraiser was a success, raising about $350 for the food bank.

“People contacted me through social media,” Brookes said. “Everybody wants to help do what they can from their homes.”

Brookes is planning a similar event in the very near future with leftover plants at her store. You can watch and follow the details on her Facebook page, Armstrong Flower & Gift Shoppe, or on Instagram, @armstrongflowers.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau
Next story
Trudeau says Parliament needs to pass more COVID-19 benefits, CERB details announced

Just Posted

Lake Country athlete selected to participate in national training program

Volleyball player Chloe Ladd will be heading to the Lower Mainland in the fall

City of Vernon waives interest in response to COVID-19

Customers will have more time to pay, if needed, amid ongoing pandemic

Saying it with Armstrong flowers helps local food bank

Owner of closed shop creates flower fundraiser to help Armstrong Food Bank

COVID-19: Okanagan College student pens petition for pass/fail grades

Optional pass/fail program would reduce stress, recognize students’ challenges faced in pandemic

Okanagan developer touts Vernon units as top real estate investment

Vita Resort Residences’ 103 units on Lakeshore Road set to break ground in the spring

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

“I call her my adopted daughter”: Salmon Arm couple embrace student exchange experience

Rotary Youth Exchange students choose to shelter in place during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Super Beaver Task Force: April Fool’s Day joke lightens weight of COVID-19 uncertainty

Ducks Unlimited Canada enlists beavers’ help to protect wetlands in unconventional way

Solar panels installed at Summerland’s municipal hall

Power from energy project expected to provide five per cent of building’s power use

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

South Okanagan piper to perform for livestreamed memorials

Penticton funeral home to show performances every Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Most Read