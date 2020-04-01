Saying it with Armstrong flowers helps local food bank

Armstrong Flower and Gift Shoppe held an online flower fundraiser to help the local food bank. (Facebook photo)

Two weeks after she had to close her business over COVID-19, Alana Brookes sat at home reflecting.

The owner and operator of Armstrong Flower and Gift Shoppe was counting her blessings; how she has a roof over head, food in her fridge.

Grateful for all she has, Brookes became humbled by the fact she serves her community with a non-essential business. Brookes decided then and there she could be essential by making people feel good.

Knowing she had a freezer full of daffodils, irises, anemones and gladiolas, Brookes bundled them up and launched an online fundraiser: purchase flowers, but instead of paying her, donate the payment to the Armstrong Food Bank.

“It hit me pretty hard when I had the responsibility to close my doors. I’m not essential, but I can be essential in how I make people feel,” said Brookes.”So I decided to do this fundraiser for the food bank. That way I’m not wasting product and it helps fill a need for the food bank. There is also no credit card fees this way.”

The fundraiser was a success, raising about $350 for the food bank.

“People contacted me through social media,” Brookes said. “Everybody wants to help do what they can from their homes.”

Brookes is planning a similar event in the very near future with leftover plants at her store. You can watch and follow the details on her Facebook page, Armstrong Flower & Gift Shoppe, or on Instagram, @armstrongflowers.



