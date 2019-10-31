Scarecrows help fill shelves at Armstrong food bank

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce board member Sandra Starke (left) congratulates Amanda Illidge and Jesse Hamming of ValleyFirst Credit Union for winning the People’s Choice vote during the annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Scarecrows in the Street fundraiser for the local food bank. (Photo submitted)

Creativity helped scare up some needed food and cash for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Food Bank.

The 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Scarecrows on the Street, sponsored by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, saw businesses display creative scarecrows with a goal to benefit the food bank.

Judging was “People’s Choice” and in the end, it didn’t really matter whose scarecrow was the best as more than 585-pounds food and 834 non-perishable items were donated.

The top three businesses who garnered the most votes were: 1st: Valley First Credit Union Armstrong Branch; 2nd: Fortune Creek Pharmacy; and 3rd: Armstrong Farmers Market.

“The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Food Bank would like to say thank you to everyone who created a scarecrow and everyone who ‘voted’,” chamber manager Patti Noonan said.

