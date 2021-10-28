Scheduled highway closure west of Revelstoke due to blasting operations

The Three Valley Gap Bluff project will close a portion of Highway 1 for two hours

Highway 1 near Revelstoke will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to blasting operations in the area.

The Three Valley Gap Bluff project will reduce solid bodies of rock to fragments by way of explosives on a portion of Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

The aim is to trim blast approximately 960 cubic metres of slope, and install a 130 metre long Rockfall Attenuator System, a modified rockfall drape.

The project is being carried out by BAT Construction Ltd., a company that executes various projects across North America.

The highway will be closed for two hours, with stoppage points at the Clanwilliam 4-lane section, approximately 9 km east of the project site, and at the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, approximately 5 km west of the project site.

For more information on the project, visit www.gov.bc.ca/gov/

