Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer plans to present new documents related to the SNC-Lavalin controversy on Sunday. (Canadian Press)

Scheer promises to release new documents related to SNC-Lavalin affair

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer plans to present new documents related to the SNC-Lavalin controversy this afternoon.

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. eastern time at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa.

READ MORE: New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

A Saturday afternoon release from the Conservatives offers no more details, and party spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

The Tories have been hammering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the SNC-Lavalin affair since the Globe and Mail first broke the story in early February.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper reported that aides in the PMO and others had pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering and construction giant.

The director of public prosecutions decided last fall not to negotiate a deferred-prosecution agreement with the company, which is facing charges of bribery related to business in Libya.

Wilson-Raybould later resigned from cabinet, claiming she had been removed from her post in a January shuffle because she wouldn’t bow to the pressure from Trudeau and others.

Last week, Trudeau expelled Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus for what he described as breaking the bonds of trust with their fellow MPs over the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NY police arrest fan who attacked wrestler at WWE event

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Vernon photographer captures nature

Check out Hunt’s spring set of photographs.

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Vernon Alzheimer’s Walk honours Margaret Stecyk

The annual walk takes place at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

Vernon Vipers surprised with welcome home

Cheers, cowbells, horns, whistles and even a trumpet rang out when the team bus arrive home after securing their spot to play in the Fred Page Cup championship.

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

Kelowna man injured in jump from his stolen truck as suspects fled

The grey 2005 Chevrolet Silverado is still outstanding

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

Woman climbs through passenger window and continues attepts to flee after being boxed in by police

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

Penticton’s Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

The competition is a part of the upcoming Great Okanagan Beer Festival

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Most Read