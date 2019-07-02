Scheer pulls no punches in Okanagan door knocking

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer greets supporters at Penticton’s Red Wing Resorts on Tuesday afternoon before door knocking in the neighbourhood that strongly supports the party. Robin Grant -Western News Staff

When Conservative opposition leader Andrew Scheer goes door knocking in Penticton tonight he won’t be pulling any punches.

In particular when it comes to Canada’s role on the world stage.

“We have two Canadians citizens being mistreated in China and Justin Trudeau’s done literally nothing to stand up for our country, to show the government of China that we’re not going to be pushed around like that,” said Scheer Tuesday afternoon during a telephone interview on his way to Penticton from Kamloops. “To show them (Chinese) there are consequences for breaking the rules and not abiding by international conventions.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer is in #Penticton this afternoon to knock on doors at Red Wing Resorts, the neighbourhood with the party’s strongest support in the city. pic.twitter.com/LGTbguRvQT — Robin Grant (@robingreporter) July 3, 2019

“There’s no question I think the Chinese have learned what Donald Trump found out, you can walk all over Justin Trudeau and get away with it.”

He added: “Conceding point after point to Donald Trump, coming away with a watered down NAFTA, a reduced trading relationship with the U.S., giving up so much and getting nothing in return. The Chinese government has learned you can get away with not just pushing Justin Trudeau around but hurting the Canadian economy in the process.”

Scheer has called on Trudeau to, “at very least,” pull Canadian funding from the Asian infrastructure bank saying that instead, the prime minister decided to send $250 million to help the Chinese government expand its influence.

“That (not sending money) should be an example of showing the government of China we’re not going to put up with the way they’re treating us and as prime minister that’s the kind of strength I will show not just China but everyone on the world stage,” said Scheer.

He will be knocking on doors locally with Conservative Party candidate for the federal riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, Helena Konanz.

“I’m going to tell the people of Penticton that we’re on their side,” said Scheer. “The Liberals are the party for the rich, the well connected, the powerful.”

According to the opposition leader the Liberal Party confuses itself with Canada.

“That has always been the Liberal Party’s downfall, their arrogance and their sense of entitlement, it’s in their DNA,” said Scheer. “We’ve seen that with the way Trudeau has used the power of his office to punish his enemies and reward his friends and more and more people are seeing him for who he is.”

Scheer highlighted the Prime Minister’s personal attacks on those who oppose his policies.

“He’s polarizing this country like no one else and it all comes down to the way he demonizes people who don’t agree with him,” said Scheer. “If you disagree with him then he lashes out and calls you unCanadian, if you criticize his handling of the border issue he calls people racist if you point out that his legislation will damage Western Canadian economy he’ll accuse of trying to tear the nation apart.”

As an example, he pointed to Trudeau’s actions concerning BC MP Jody Wilson-Raybould.

“He’s treated people who have stood up to him very poorly, I mean Jody Wilson-Raybould got kicked out of caucus for simply telling the truth and that’s all you need to know about how Justin Trudeau treats people,” said Scheer.

