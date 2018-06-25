Schmidt collects Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year honour

Barb Schmidt (second from right), active in the Armstrong Spallumcheen Girl Guides and Armstrong Kin Club, was named 2018 Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. Schmidt cuts her celebratory cake with help from Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Janice Brown (from left), Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce photo)

Barb Schmidt’s devotion to Girl Guides and service clubs has been recognized.

Schmidt is the 2018 Armstrong Spallumcheen Citizen of the Year.

“Barb has been leading Brownie Packs for years in Armstrong,” said a nominator. “She gives up much of her free time to develop and plan weekly Brownie meetings, plan outings, organize camps and selling Girl Guide Cookies with her girls.”

Schmidt’s goal to every year is to sell enough cookies so that all the girls can attend the activities, such as camp or the recent Vancouver Aquarium trip, for free or very minimal cost.

“My daughter has blossomed in Brownies through the weekly meetings and the cool experiences this year,” said the nominator. “Barb has inspired the girls to help others in the community, not just through Guiding, but on a personal level. We as parents really appreciate the time Barb spends with her Brownies.

“Barb always has emphasized the importance of community service to both the Sparks and the Brownies. These girls know that they might be doing cleanup at Harvest Pumpkin Festival, participating in Community Clean-Up Day, singing Christmas Carols at the manor or serving lunch to members of the Legion — they have learned that it is always important to pitch in.”

Schmidt was honoured by past Citizens of the Year and invited guests at a tea hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“As a Girl Guide leader, my focus is to empower girls to lead the way in seeking new challenges, find their voice, discover how they can make a difference in their world, make friends and have a ton of fun in a safe, supportive inclusive space,” said Schmidt.

“It is something special to watch a five-year-old Spark grow into a 17-year-old Ranger, who then becomes a valued community volunteer as an adult. This is the payoff, my heart is full.”

Born and raised in Vernon, Schmidt (née Roesner) graduated from Vernon Secondary School in 1981 and, in 1985, married her high school sweetheart Kevin. In 1992 they decided to move to Armstrong, and in 1995 welcomed a daughter to their family. Schmidt and her family have been here ever since.

Schmidt served the Armstrong Kin Club as Awards chairman and registrar, where she was known for keeping on top of membership and record keeping. She participated in fundraising with the Kin Club mostly through IPE, Kin Race Track and other functions to help provide funds to the local food bank, PVSS bursaries, Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department fireworks, BC Children’s Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis, Heart and Stroke Foundation, local families in crisis and many more.

“A tireless volunteer for the Armstrong Kin Club, Barb has been a valued member of the club,” said one nomination. “She is always smiling and happy and when you work beside her during the long hours she makes the time fly. I can hear her laughing now.”

Schmidt will receive official recognition as Citizen of the Year 2018 during the opening ceremony of Canada Day Celebrations held in Memorial Park on July 1, followed by participating in the IPE Parade as the Honourary Parade Marshall and at other community events.

‘Celebrate! Countdown to Canada Day’ events, including Citizen of the Year, have been made possible through the support of the following partners: The City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, Country Bakery, Armstrong Flower and Gift Shop and the AS Museum and Art Gallery.