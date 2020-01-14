School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Extreme weather has forced the cancellation of school buses in the Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House areas for a second day.
As of early Tuesday morning, it was -34 C in Williams Lake, -29 C in 100 Mile House, and -38 C in Quesnel.
The coldest place in B.C. was at Puntzi Mountain, west of Williams Lake at -48 C.
An extreme cold warning continues over much of the province, with bitterly cold Arctic air entrenched over the Interior until Wednesday. Occasional winds to 15 km/h will give wind chill values down to -40 C.
Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, warns Environment Canada.
On Monday, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron reminded drivers to dress warm and keep emergency supplies in their vehicles.
DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and reduced visibility on sections of most highways in the Cariboo Chilcotin region.
