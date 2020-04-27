School buses seen in North Okanagan-Shuswap don’t signal a return to classes

School district says it’s the annual run to gather information on routes

A sight that might seem too good to be true for some parents unfortunately is. Not true, that is.

School buses have been spotted on the roads in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, but they don’t signal a return to classes.

School District 83 has posted a notice online stating that the bus drivers have simply started their annual route review process. What they’re doing is evaluating each stop, checking how safe and easy it is for buses to be stopping there.

The post says the information gathered annually helps with the planning of routes for the following year.

