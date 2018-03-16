Liz Watson, special advisor At Tuesday’s meeting, official trustee Mike McKay approved 11 new policy initiations in preparation for a new board of trustees to be elected this fall. (File photo)

School district spells out rules for new trustees

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District creating written policies to guide elected officials

People considering making a run for a new elected school board will have some reading to do as they prepare for the job.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, official trustee Mike McKay approved 11 new policy initiations, all in preparation for a new board of trustees to be elected this fall.

The policies will set out the role of the board, board delegation of authority, monitoring board performance, trustee code of conduct, conflict of interest, remuneration and expenses, professional development and trustee attendance.

The policy changes are part of a new direction coming in the wake of the June 2016 dismissal of the North Okanagan Shuswap school board. They are designed to provide clarity and direction for the five new trustees who will be elected to form a new school board in the October 2018 municipal vote.

Related Link: North Okanagan-Shuswap school board reduced to five trustees

The dismissal followed the release of special adviser Liz Watson’s report into the governance of the board in the wake of a financial scandal where more than $10 million was transferred from the school district’s operating fund to pay for the costs of the new $9 million school district administration building. At the same time, the board was cutting educational programs and considering school closures, citing a lack of operational funds.

Watson also recommended a change in the structure of the board and the number of trustees, citing strongly held views among those she consulted with that “individual trustees often put the needs of the region they represent, and who elects them, before the needs of the board as a whole.”

Related link: North Okanagan-Shuswap school board dismissed, new trustee appointed

She also pointed to an “eroding trust” between trustees and senior management, as well as serious concerns regarding the openness and transparency of the board, which was compounded by the amount of business being conducted at closed-door meetings.

Secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante, in initiating these policies, noted the district’s current policy manual does not include a lot of policies that she, and other associations, feel should be in place to guide trustees in their role.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them
Next story
Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud

Just Posted

Vernon Toyota jumpstarts youth soccer programs

Six-year, $90,000 sponsorship deal at indoor centre

Vernon dust advisory back on

Advisory removed earlier in the week back on due to changing weather conditions

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eye of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Village launches beetle salvage harvesting program

Fix bark beetle-ravaged trees felled this week to be harvested between July and October

Brent Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brent Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Okanagan water board hosts free movie night

Screening of A River Film documentary one of local Canada Water Week events

SENS seeking volunteers for Pollinator Path

Can you imagine a safe super highway for bees, birds, butterflies and other pollinators?

B.c. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

NVGS seeking sponsors to help fill their foam pit

Every block counts

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Most Read