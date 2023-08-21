School still standing amid North Shuswap wildfires

North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing. (CSRD photo)North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing. (CSRD photo)
North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing. (CSRD photo)
North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing. (CSRD photo)

Amid the devastation that has rocked the Shuswap, there is some good news ahead of the start of the school year.

North Shuswap Elementary School is still standing, confirmed the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) following a Celista visit Monday, Aug. 21.

“Our team conducted a thorough inspection and found no visible damage to the school or its surroundings,” CSRD said.

Meanwhile, there is no consideration for the city of Salmon Arm to be on evacuation alert at this time recommended by BC Wildfire Services.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service defends planned ignition in North Shuswap

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictSchools

Previous story
Properties affected by wildfire in Lake Country downgraded to alert
Next story
Possible sweet relief as rain falls in Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon’s Shanda Hill is all smiles in the swim portion of the swissultra Triathlon in Buchs, SG, Switzerland. Hill is competing in a double deca triathlon, meaning she will swim 76 kilometres, cycle 3,600 km and finish with an 844 km run. (Facebook photo)
Vernon ultra athlete ‘ahead of schedule’ in Swiss event

A pair of big North Okanagan events slated to begin within the next week are in limbo because of wildfires and poor air quality. (Black Press file photo)
Wildfires put North Okanagan events in limbo

(Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP: Report illegal drones, suspicious activity in evacuation zones

Road block at John Hindle Drive and Academy Way in Kelowna due to Walroy Lake wildfire, Aug. 20, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Captial News)
Bus to Kelowna resumes; ‘no immediate threats’ of wildfire in North Okanagan