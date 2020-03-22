School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents from School District 58 on March 22 says the employee works in the operations department.

“To the best of our knowledge the staff member’s work, during first signs of illness, was limited and did not involve schools or classrooms…The scope of contact at that time for the school district was also limited,” states the letter.

The notification also indicates the board is following Interior Health protocols.

“This includes their first step which is contact tracing and the notification process. Interior Health will notify anyone exposed to the worker.”

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke
Next story
Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Just Posted

Vernon recreation services staff served with layoff notices

City issues more than 100 notices to part-time staff after closing rec facilities due to COVID-19

Spallumcheen open remotely for business

Township mayor alerts residents, stakeholders know business can still be done in wake of pandemic

Vernon’s marginalized population helped by Plan B

Social Planning Council, others team up to provide bagged meals for those without shelter

Vernon bead artist helps sick children tell their story

Tara Steck was among the 2020 inductes into the Beads of Courage Hall of Fame

Aging cottonwood trees axed in Vernon’s Kin Beach Park

City of Vernon removed the large trees which have been “becoming a hazard during storm events”

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has… Continue reading

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

Most Read