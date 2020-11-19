School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

‘Schools are safe’: Okanagan school district doing everything it can to curb virus

SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal stressed schools are safe

School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools.

SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal stressed schools are safe.

“We really care about your kids, and we care about our staff, and we’re doing everything that we can to reduce the risk of transmission.”

Almost daily, new cases are announced at schools in SD23. At Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), a number of exposures have been announced in the past few weeks.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

READ MORE: Another unrelated COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Kaardal stressed the cases at the schools have been a result of non-symptomatic individuals entering the schools and transmitting the virus.

Those infected so far, he said, have been both staff and students.

In some cases, numerous individuals have entered into self-isolation. Kaardal again stressed this has been out of an abundance of caution.

He said they have not encountered an individual who came to school sick, knowing they were sick.

“People have been really careful to not come to school sick, whether staff or students,” he said, adding that as soon as individuals have symptoms, they are getting tested.

He acknowledged it seems as though there are many cases at KSS, however, compared to the roughly 2000 students at the school, he said the number of cases are below one per cent. He said their case numbers are simply reflecting the numbers occurring in the community.

He is encouraged by the fact Interior Health region is not experiencing the same numbers of COVID-19 cases seen in the Lower Mainland. He’s also encouraged by conversations with local health officers.

“Medical (Interior Health) health officers continue to tell me they are very pleased regarding the fact there doesn’t seem to be transmission in schools, and if there is, it’s very minimal and being caught by the protocols we have in place to reduce that risk.”

He said it’s important for kids to attend school.

“I think the really important message is that schools are really important for kids, for their academic development, mental and social health,” Kaardal said.

“The risks of not having school far outweigh the current experience we’re having in schools.”

Kaardal acknowledged there’s fear in the community.

“We always know there will be anxiety and fear in these circumstances and it’s quite understandable, and we encourage people to contact their principals and have a conversation.”

There, principals can share with community members SD23’s ‘robust and layered’ plan to keep students and staff safe while learning.

“If there’s worry, then I think you need to do your part to close down your bubble, and let’s get this under control in the community,” he said.

“All of us have our personal responsibility to follow the directions of Bonny Henry, reduce our bubbles, stop social activities outside… let’s get this curve flattened. A safe community means safer schools.”

READ MORE: Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says countries must stand up to China
Next story
North Okanagan regional district not allowed to ban plastic bags

Just Posted

Vernon kidney activist and long-time, well-known letters-to-the-editor writer Beryl Nerling of Vernon died Nov. 2 at age 95. (Interior Health photo)
Vernon kidney activist leaves legacy

Beryl Nerling raised more than $60K for new dialysis chairs at Vernon Renal Unit; she died Nov. 2

Greeting cards with gift cards are being sought for seniors feeling lonely this holiday season. (Nexus photo)
Nexus making Vernon seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

New protocols have helped keep COVID-19 cases low, however, social distancing has had a severe impact on seniors

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Hearts aglow for Vernon hospital fundraiser

No tree atop hospital this year, but supporters can still Light a Bulb to buy required equipment

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

A river flows through a Canadian Lakeview Estates resident's yard following a watermain break Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Jacqueline Barnett photo)
UPDATE: Water restored for Vernon neighbourhood, boil advisory in effect

Pipe break left Canadian Lakeview Estates residents dry for more than 30 hours

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna duo launches new ‘healthy fast-food’ restaurant

Model of Blk Box is to make delicious food, that doesn’t make you suffer in the gym.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday.
COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat

14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Eviction notice letter pasted on front door of a house (B.C. Tenants photo)
Tenants’ union calls on B.C. government to reinstate eviction ban

Union says people shouldn’t be evicted during a pandemic

Interior Health says there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 in Salmo in November. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: COVID-19 cases rise to 23 in Salmo

The cases are connected to social events in the village

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident at Kelowna apartment

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

School District 23 (SD23) is confident they are doing everything they can do to reduce the number of COVID-19 transmissions within their schools. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘Schools are safe’: Okanagan school district doing everything it can to curb virus

SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal stressed schools are safe

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

Most Read