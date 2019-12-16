Grade 12 student Jaylene Kuo from Courtenay asked her local school district for a simple, fair dress code. File photo/Comox Valley Record

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

All Comox Valley public schools have now addressed their dress codes, says district assistant superintendent Geoff Manning.

He provided a brief update to school trustees at a board of education meeting in late November, saying all of the schools have changed language to make codes fair.

“Dress code, as you know, it’s been in the news nationally. It’s been in the news locally,” he said. “They’ve removed any language that refers to gender-specific clothing items. They’ve also removed the term ‘distracting.’”

Rather than a district-wide policy, local schools have set out codes for their own school communities. Manning added many schools are now simply making reference for students to be respectful to themselves and others, and some are not even mentioning dress codes specifically.

RELATED STORY: Courtenay student lobbies school board for dress code consistency

Isfeld student Jaylene Kuo had first contacted the district in June after she noticed wording in her brother’s school’s dress code focusing heavily on female students, telling the Comox Valley Record it sent a message they should be ashamed of themselves and their bodies. She had already influenced her own secondary school to simplify its code prior to contacting the board for the October meeting.

“If you saw that local article,” Manning said, “she actually gave kudos to Isfeld for changing their dress code, and she was quite happy with the movement forward on that.”


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downed power lines close Enderby highway
Next story
Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

Just Posted

Downed power lines close Enderby highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

Vernon barber still cutting along at 86

Ted Enns is on-call at Country Squire Barbers and Stylists, the shop he founded in 1967

Vernon organization aiming to help teens at Christmas

Teens Count Too will be making gift presentations this week but is still accepting cash donations

For 52 people, it really is home for the holidays in Vernon

New My Place residential facility has occupants celebrating holidays in stable environment

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

LETTER: Utility rate increases will hurt those on fixed incomes

Summerland’s water, sewer and electrical rates will all increase in 2020

Construction on Nanaimo spill response base slated to begin in the spring

Western Canada Marine Response Corporation not expecting additional delays

Most Read