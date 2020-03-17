Schubert Centre, museum, clubs close, limit operations in Vernon amid COVID-19

Several local organizations and businesses are feeling the pressures of the novel coronavirus

Doors are closed to several local businesses and organizations amid the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Marten Brewing Co., Eatology, Expressions of Time, the Hot Bread Shoppe, Mary Ann’s Closet, Cineplex, casinos, gyms and the library have all closed until further notice.

The annual Shoparama has also been cancelled and organizer Ingrid Baron said her head is spinning.

As for the Farmers’ Markets, Baron said it may still go ahead, but more planning is required. She said the market definitely won’t take place indoors.

Meanwhile, places such as the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, the Vernon Courthouse, the Upper Room Mission, Turning Point Collaborative Society, several restaurants, cafes and service providers have adjusted hours of operation or limited service to appointment only to curb the spread of the rapidly spreading infection.

The museum announced it will be closed to the regular public, but researchers are encouraged to continue visiting, by appointment only, as long as they are healthy.

The Vernon and District branch of Canadian Mental Health Association said it will transition many of its services online or phone.

“Everything we stand for is about connecting people to community,” executive director Julia Payson said. “The circumstance we are facing will not stop us from doing that, but it will change the way we do things for now.”

Take-out lunches will be provided to participants of the Kitchen and Nutrition program while online or phone support will be available will be available in place of drop-in and group activities.

Clubs have also felt the squeeze of the novel coronavirus.

The Eagles have put a stop to their Friday night suppers and weekend meat draws until further notice.

The Elks have also cancelled Friday night suppers until at least April 10, when the organization will re-evaluate the situation.

The Schubert Centre, Vernon’s volunteer-run senior’s activity centre, announced its doors will close Wednesday, March 18, until otherwise advised.

As of March 16, there were 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, five cases were listed as resolved and four fatalities.

