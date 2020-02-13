Scooter stolen from Vernon woman returned one month later

Man does “the right thing” after learning scooter he bought was stolen

Yvonne Carnell’s 2014 Yamaha 50cc Yuma, her only mode of transportation, was stolen from her Vernon home in mid January, but returned mid February. (Submitted Photo)

After about a month since a Vernon woman’s scooter was stolen, she didn’t expect she’d see it again.

But on Feb. 12, Yvonne Carnell got a call from someone saying they knew where it was and would arrange to get it back to her.

Carnell had her 2014 Yamaha 50cc Zuma stolen mid-January from the secure parking at Tamarack II on 27th Avenue. As her only mode of transportation, the loss of the yellow and black scooter was a real hit.

“It’s kind of been another kick in the teeth for me,” Carnell told The Morning Star after it was stolen. “How do you get ahead and keep your head above water?”

She had issued a plea that no questions would be asked if the scooter, which she affectionately calls Mr. Bumble, was returned.

She called the newspaper and even put up posters in the area.

Then she received an unexpected call from someone who urged the individual who had it to give it back.

“I’ve been talking to him and told him just because he bought it off so and so doesn’t mean it’s his,” the man told Carnell. “I told him he has to suck up what he’s lost and do the right thing.”

And true to his word, the man met up with Carnell, and a friend, with Mr. Bumble.

“Two Good Samaritans in my life last night,” said Carnell, who picked it up on 26th Avenue between the recycling depot and the former Howard House.

She had a feeling it was in that area from some tips from others who had seen it.

“I’d had a phone call from a homeless person who I pass every day on my way to work and he said to me to check out Howard House.

“I spoke to a lot of people, letter carriers, newspaper carriers, everybody was sort of looking out for it.”

While her shoulders are now sore from pushing the scooter home (it was stolen without the battery), she is thankful to have her wheels back.

“The only thing missing is the license plate. It’s been gone for four and a bit weeks and they hadn’t even popped the seat. So I got my insurance papers, thank God.”

While the initial theft was reported to police, she is just happy to have the scooter back and won’t be pursuing the matter.

“I don’t want to get the police involved,” said Carnell.

