ScootSafe in Vernon to avoid emergency room visits

City urging riders to ride safely and share the road

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming takes the Neuron escooters out for a test run. (CIty of Vernon photo)

The emergency room isn’t supposed to be the destination for Vernon’s escooter riders.

Unfortunately, some riders are finding themselves there after not following safety precautions.

Since Interior Health reported an increased number of injuries from escooter riders locally, some safety tips are being re-shared.

The City of Vernon is also urging everyone to share the road safely, and learn more at Neuron Mobility’s next ScootSafe event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Vernon Association’s 2900 Plaza Day.

“Since 2021, electric kick scooters (escooters) have been permitted on Vernon’s transportation network, as part of the province of British Columbia’s three-year Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program,” the city said. “With the introduction of e-scooters as a legal mode on the city’s transportation network, the City of Vernon would like to remind all road users to keep safety top of mind.”

Escooter riders must be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet, and follow the rules of the road:

• use roads and bike lanes while following the same rules of the road as a cyclist.

• not ride impaired by alcohol or drugs.

• not carry passengers (i.e. must not ride “double”).

• use sidewalks and multi-use pathways, but must slow down near, and yield to, pedestrians.

• must be considerate of other road users and travel at an appropriate speed.

• must dismount when using crosswalks (except at crosswalks marked with elephant’s feet).

• must use a white front light and red rear light when it is dark.

• must ensure their device meets the requirements established in the Motor Vehicle Act.

• when involved in a collision and directly or indirectly results in injury to another person, must report the incident to the RCMP as soon as practicable.

Neuron, the escooter share program provider, regularly holds ScootSafe events, where Neuron Safety Ambassadors engage with the community and educate riders and the general public on key safe guidelines, riding best practices, and local rules for e-scooters. Attendees can receive free credits on the Neuron app.

All road users are encouraged to brush up on the rules and be extra courteous toward others as our community continues to get to know this new technology.

For more details about the rules and regulations, visit vernon.ca/smallwheels.

