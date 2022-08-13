ScootSafe in Vernon to avoid emergency room visits

The emergency room isn’t supposed to be the destination for Vernon’s escooter riders.
Unfortunately, some riders are finding themselves there after not following safety precautions.
Since Interior Health reported an increased number of injuries from escooter riders locally, some safety tips are being re-shared.
The City of Vernon is also urging everyone to share the road safely, and learn more at Neuron Mobility’s next ScootSafe event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Downtown Vernon Association’s 2900 Plaza Day.
“Since 2021, electric kick scooters (escooters) have been permitted on Vernon’s transportation network, as part of the province of British Columbia’s three-year Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program,” the city said. “With the introduction of e-scooters as a legal mode on the city’s transportation network, the City of Vernon would like to remind all road users to keep safety top of mind.”
Escooter riders must be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet, and follow the rules of the road:
• use roads and bike lanes while following the same rules of the road as a cyclist.
• not ride impaired by alcohol or drugs.
• not carry passengers (i.e. must not ride “double”).
• use sidewalks and multi-use pathways, but must slow down near, and yield to, pedestrians.
• must be considerate of other road users and travel at an appropriate speed.
• must dismount when using crosswalks (except at crosswalks marked with elephant’s feet).
• must use a white front light and red rear light when it is dark.
• must ensure their device meets the requirements established in the Motor Vehicle Act.
• when involved in a collision and directly or indirectly results in injury to another person, must report the incident to the RCMP as soon as practicable.
