Search and Rescue home sought

Vernon Search and Rescue is one step closer to gaining a proper home.

The Regional District of North Okanagan, at their meeting Wednesday, approved moving forward to seek the approval of the electors through an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) for the entire district to establish a service and borrow up to $3.5 million over a 20-year term for the Vernon Search and Rescue Service. If approved, the funds will be used for the acquisition of property and construction of a building for VSAR’s future needs. It is estimated that the annual impact to a North Okanagan home assessed at $400,000 would be slightly less than $5 per year over 20 years.

See related: Search and Rescue seeks building funds

“If approved, the funds will allow the VSAR service, through the Regional District, to acquire land and construct a building that will enhance the service that they provide for all of our communities,” said RDNO Board Chair, Bob Fleming. “The service is volunteer based, with literally thousands of hours of volunteer time contributed annually by their members. All of the communities within the RDNO rely on, and will benefit, from their service.”

Mark Forsyth, Director and Search Manager with Vernon Search and Rescue is pleased with the news that a the crew can hopefully get more room in a readily-accessible location for the volunteers to better serve the community when needed most.

“The VSAR is incredibly excited that the Regional District is moving forward with this project as the current space is woefully inadequate,” said Forsyth. “A new, purpose-built facility will provide Search and Rescue with the space required for our equipment so that we can respond quickly when required, as well as provide space for critical training for our volunteers.”

Information on the AAP process, where 10 per cent of the voters would have to be against the borrowing of $3.5 million to have it turned down, will be available on the RDNO website www.rdno.ca beginning Wednesday, July 25.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.