Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)

Search continues for missing Revelstoke man, family and friends asking for public’s help

Bradley Cadden was last seen at Downie RV Resort near Revelstoke two months ago

It’s been two months since Bradley Cadden went missing at Downie RV resort near Revelstoke, and those closest to the missing man are still searching for clues to his whereabouts, hoping to bring him home.

The 39-year-old Revelstoke man has been missing since March 5 and was last seen at his remote cabin at Downie RV Resort, 75 km up Highway 23 North from Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Search for missing Bradley Cadden continues in Revelstoke, more details emerge

Family and friends of Cadden are asking local anglers, hunters, boaters and any other recreationists who frequent the area around Highway 23 to keep an eye out for any men’s clothing items, boots, headlamps, or backpacks, and to report any found items to the Revelstoke RCMP. They’re also asking that if items are found, the exact location should be noted.

One resident reported seeing Cadden wearing a light brown Carhartt jacket while sitting in the front of his cabin on March 5. According to Cadden’s friends and family, he is an avid outdoorsman who often takes long walks, sometimes up to 20 km at a time.

The public can contact Revelstoke RCMP regarding Cadden by calling (250) 837-5255 and referring to case file #2023-721. A Facebook page has been updating the public with more information on Cadden and the search.

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP search for man missing from Downie RV Resort

Pop-up banner image