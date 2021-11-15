Search continues for missing West Kelowna man

The search continues for a West Kelowna man that has been missing for a week.

James Wood was last seen on Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna.

Since he went missing, an extensive search has been conducted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and West Kelowna RCMP. A ground search of the area surrounding Wood’s residence was completed as well. Dog teams assisted in searching parks and wilderness areas Wood is known to frequent. An RCMP helicopter and COSAR air machinery also assisted with the aerial search.

COSAR has stood down for the time being pending further information related to the search. Wood has medical needs and requires medication. COSAR, RCMP and Wood’s family are concerned for his health and wellbeing.

“The day James went missing, he was not suitably dressed for the elements and the weather has turned colder,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “We ask residents living in the 2000 block Peters Road area to check their properties, sheds and outbuildings in the event James found shelter”.

James is described as Caucasian and 27-years-0ld. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing blue plaid pyjama pants and a button-up t-shirt.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Wood is urged to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of West KelownaKelownamissing person