Search for missing diver ends

Vernon’s Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

The family of a missing Vernon woman has ended their search in Mexico with heavy hearts.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in Puerto Vallarta the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15. Family flew to Mexico upon hearing of the disappearance to join search efforts.

Husband David Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd., announced (via Facebook) Monday evening: “The search for G has ended.”

Condolences are pouring in from all who knew Miller, “a beautiful person.”

“She was such a nice person,” said one friend.

“Such a strong little firecracker,” said another.

“Gloria was truly loved by everyone who knew her.”

Meanwhile, Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities in Puerto Vallarta are continuing the search.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously awaiting news.”

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico who are actively searching for the missing Canadian,” Hannan said. “Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Future Olympian talent search coming to Kelowna

Just Posted

Search for missing diver ends

Vernon’s Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

MP Michelle Rempel to speak at Conservative riding association event in Vernon

Guess who’s coming to dinner?

Film focuses on internment camps

First World War camps in Vernon, Mara and the Monashees part of documentary to be shown in Vernon

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

No decision yet from Sagmoen bail hearing

Provincial court judge is expected to decide next week if Silver Creek man to remain in custody

Your Feb. 20 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Future Olympian talent search coming to Kelowna

RBC Training Ground will put young athletes through their paces under experts’ watchful eyes

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

Aboriginal employees sought by health authority

Interior Health sets goal to add 1,200 Aboriginal employees to workforce by 2025

B.C. drunk driver unknowingly drags snowmobiles along highway

North District RCMP stopped a driver Sunday near Prince George whose two sleds had fallen off a flat deck trailer and were being dragged along behind his truck.

Canada reacts to Cassie Sharpe’s Olympic gold

From Prime Minister Trudeau to Ryan Reynolds, congratulations abound

BCHL Today: Shorthanded scoring binge for Victoria Grizzlies and Krall named POW

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at whats going on around the league and the junior A world.

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Comox Valley’s Cassie Sharpe and fan-favourites Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir all earned golds

Most Read