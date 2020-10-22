Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)

Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

The Prime Minister says he will do what he can to move the case on a missing man in Manning Park forward, after the search for Jordan Naterer was called off earlier this week.

Search and rescue crews resumed their search for the young man at Manning Provincial Park Thursday morning.

Naterer, a University of B.C. student, was last seen on Oct. 10 en-route to the provincial park, located along Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

He was reported missing three days later.

The young man has been living in B.C. for two years, but is originally from Newfoundland and Labrador where his parents still live.

As first reported by The Telegram, the prime minister was asked during a virtual meeting with Memorial University if there is anything he can do to nudge the search forward. Naterer’s father, Greg, is the dean of the faculty of engineering and applied science at the university.

Trudeau said the case sparked memories of the search for his own brother who went missing 22 years ago in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Michel Trudeau was on a backcountry skiing trip in November 1998 when an avalanche swept him off of a ski trail and into Kokanee Lake. Despite search efforts, Michel’s body was never located.

“I can’t personally hear that story and not think about my little brother who was lost almost 25 years ago in beautiful mountains in BC,” Trudeau said. “And the efforts that went into trying to find him, and how I felt when the search was called off.”

“I have no words except deep compassion and thoughtfulness,” the prime minister added.

Trudeau promised he would look into the issue and “what decisions have been made” yet cautioned that he had little leverage, even as prime minister, over a local search.

“But I can certainly ask about it and try and see if there isn’t something I can nudge a little bit,” he said.

Greg and Josie Naterer, Jordan’s mother and father, have been in Manning Park over the past week. They are conducting their own search for their son even after officials suspended the search Oct. 17.

When items identified as belonging to her son were found on Oct. 16, Josie said she flooded the Vancouver Police Department with calls. Their family had been promised, Josie said, that the search would re-start if new information resurfaced.

An online petition asking for the search for Jordan to be restarted, has over 33,000 signatures as of Thursday, Oct. 22. A Gofundme page, started by Jordan’s sister Julia Naterer, has raised $57,000 in two days.

Read more: ‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

– with files from Ashley Wahdwani, Andrea Demeer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In a Memorial University virtual town hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would do what he could to possibly ‘nudge’ search efforts along for a 25-year-old missing in E.C. Manning Provincial Park. (Youtube screenshot)

In a Memorial University virtual town hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would do what he could to possibly ‘nudge’ search efforts along for a 25-year-old missing in E.C. Manning Provincial Park. (Youtube screenshot)

Previous story
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

Just Posted

A red 1982 Mazda RX7 was stolen from the 500 block of St Anne’s Road in Spallumcheen Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police search for stolen Spallumcheen car

RCMP are asking the public for help locating a red 1982 Mazda RX7

The Vernon Aquatic Centre welcomed the public back for the first time in months Oct. 18, 2020, as it safely reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (City of Vernon - photo)
COVID-19: Vernon pool back in business

After a months-long closure, the aquatic centre welcomes the public back

Shuswap BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren reports several campaign signs have recently been damaged or removed. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Update: Shuswap candidate seeking those responsible for stolen, damaged signs

NDP and Green Party signs in the Sunnybrae area have been targetted

A Gray Jay enjoys the North Okanagan snow. (Harold Sellers photo)
Snow called for overnight in Vernon

Early dose of winter Thursday; could see snowfall between 5-10 cm Friday

A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, while Lake Country Fire Department and RCMP responded to rescue an eight-month-old puppy stuck on a cliff. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
Happy ending to Lake Country puppy rescue

A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly Wednesday as fire, RCMP responded to rescue mission

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after purchasing electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

The Anonymous YVR is an Instagram page that reviews restaurants and other establishments around B.C. based on how well they adhere to COVID-19 rules. (Instagram)
Anonymous Instagram page reviews COVID-19 safety measures at B.C. businesses

There are a number of public health orders various types of establishments must follow to slow virus’s spread

Penticton Fire Department chief Larry Watkinson advises against using fireworks on Halloween this year. (Jenna Cocullo / Black Press Media)
How to not get blown up or catch COVID-19 this Halloween in Penticton

Halloween amid a pandemic will present a handful of unique challenges

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

The Sicamous Fire Department was able to use their ladder truck to rescue a cat which had been stuck in a tree. (Chelsea Bowman-Facebook)
Cat stuck in tree for two days saved by Shuswap firefighters

Rescue also an opportunity to train with ladder truck

The municipality of Summerland has won an award for its efforts to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland wins FortisBC Efficiency in Action Award

Energy upgrades

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Most Read