Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

The search has been suspended for missing Merritt cowboy Ben Tyner, police say.

The 32-year-old rancher was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the Nicola Ranch where he has worked since November. His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack.

Late Sunday evening, RCMP suspended the effort to find him, citing coverage of an extensive area where the horse was found, and the extreme cold.

More than 19 teams from across the province, including the central Interior, Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, had travelled to Merritt to help with the search, equipped with dog teams, helicopters, drones and horseback riders.

“Extreme cold and snow on Sunday hindered search efforts somewhat but volunteers continued to search drainage areas and steep terrain with no results,” Const. Tracy Dunsmore said.

Police continue to investigate, she said, adding that the search could be restarted if further information comes to light.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Alternate route highlighted as Highway 97 closure continues

Just Posted

UPDATED: Alternate route highlighted as Highway 97 closure continues

There is no estimated reopening time, however alternate routes are available

Rose takes Vernon Jazz Club to streets of Paris

Judy Rose et les Vagabonds perform Feb. 9

Vernon’s Jim Cotter team wins men’s provincial curling title

Team Cotter from Vernon wins 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Final 9-4

Boomer Talk: Loneliness and the single boomer

Volunteer to combat loneliness

Vernon’s Elena Gaskell to shred World Championships

Gaskell will be in Utah Feb. 5 and 6

General Motors disputes UNIFOR’s Super Bowl ad

GM announced last fall it will close its factory in Oshawa, Ont.

Taking the Super Bowl to the streets

For NFL fans, it’s the biggest day of the year

Emotional support concept can harm legitimate service animals

True service animals are trained and certified

Historica Canada asks Conservatives to pull spoof of ‘Heritage Minute’

Organization says it doesn’t approve of parodies being used for partisan political purposes.

Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide in Okanagan

There is no estimated re-opening time, however alternate routes are available

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

North Okanagan youth donates hair to BC Cancer Agency

This was Aidan Thomas’ third donation

Superbowl spikes power consumption pre-game

BC Hydro finds electricity use spikes in the kitchen before the big game

B.C. VIEWS: NDP government resumes taxing, spending to battle poverty

Legislature scandal, speculation tax distract from NDP agenda

Most Read