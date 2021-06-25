RCMP and BC Coroner’s Service are investigating after a two-vehicle collision ended with one vehicle missing in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)

Search for vehicle and driver in Okanagan Lake following collision on Westside Road

BC Coroners Services and RCMP are investigating the collision

A vehicle is missing and its driver is presumed dead, following a collision on Westside Road, in West Kelowna, Thursday evening.

BC Coroners Service and West Kelowna RCMP are both investigating the circumstances around the two-vehicle collision that took place about 7:30 p.m. on June 24.

Witnesses reported a grey SUV attempted to pass a Kia SUV travelling northbound on Westside Road when it collided with the Kia and left the roadway crashing into Okanagan Lake.

The Kia was extensively damaged in the collision. The grey SUV and driver that went into Okanagan Lake have not been located.

At this time, the driver is presumed dead and investigators are working to identify both the SUV and driver.

READ MORE: Police commend citizens who rushed to help at fatal collision near Chase

“The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision and to locate the SUV,” said Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer with the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

“West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue continue efforts to locate the driver and the submerged vehicle. For the safety of our divers and search team, we remind the public to remain away from the area of our search.”

READ MORE: Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service. The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

