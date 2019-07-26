Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

The body of a Calgary man has been recovered from the Peace River in northeast British Columbia, nearly one month after he was swept away while fishing.

In a social media post, the family of Aaron Kingma says his body was spotted Tuesday by a family living along the Peace River near Hudson’s Hope, west of Fort St. John.

ALSO READ: Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current.

The post says RCMP have positively identified the body.

The family is now making arrangements to return Kingma’s body to Calgary.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters, aged nine and one.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death
Next story
Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Just Posted

Surprise! British youth band holds farmer’s market flash mob

It was a boisterous Thursday morning at the Vernon Farmer’s Market as… Continue reading

North Okanagan team tops Ride Don’t Hide fundraising for third straight year

Liam’s Lunar Dragons has raised close to $90,000 for Canadian Mental Health in last three years

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Vernon

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

Care costs for 42 horses seized near Vernon now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Vernon’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Vernon will have its second cannabis store by the middle of next week

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Rare salmon shark sighted off B.C.’s coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Kamloops RCMP cleared of wrong-doing in custody death

Police watchdog finds police not responsible for death at detachment

Kelowna sees surge in ’90s, ’80s clothing trends

Your favourite outfit may have been inspired by ol’ school looks

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

Most Read