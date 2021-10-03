Search resumes for missing couple near Summerland-Princeton Highway

The couple departed on their black and red Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction

The search continues for a missing couple that failed to return to their camp on the Summerland-Princeton Highway.

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) said in a Facebook post that the search is resuming today for Glen Hamakawa, 67, and his wife Eva Hamakawa, 56. Penticton RCMP was alerted on Saturday morning (Oct.2) after the couple failed to return to their camp at the Crump Recreation site near the Summerland-Princeton Highway. The couple departed on their black and red Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction and were supposed to return by suppertime. They are experienced backcountry vehicle operators but are new to the area and like to explore ATV trails.

The last contact was around 9 a.m. on Friday morning, according to PENSAR manager Randy Brown.

Penticton RCMP called in PENSAR, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue to assist with the search. They will be at the Crump Recreation site today coordinating the search.

“RCMP are very concerned for the Hamakawas as the weather has been inclement and considering the age of the couple, police are worried they may not be prepared for colder temperatures. It’s hoped they are found soon,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP in a press release.

Police and search and rescue teams are using off-road vehicles, a helicopter and a fixed-wing to search the area. “The search area is a maze of off-road trails and public assistance is required. If you have seen the subjects in the last day please call Penticton RCMP,” said Brown.

Glen Hamakawa is 175 cm (5’9”) and 86 kg (190 lbs). It’s believed he is wearing mostly black clothing with blue jeans while Eva is 160 cms (5’2”) and 93 kgs (205 lbs), also wearing black riding gear with blue jeans.

Anyone that has believed they saw the couple travelling in the area of the Crump Recreation site in the last 36 hours is asked to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency number at 250-492-4300. Anyone who knows the current and exact whereabouts of the Hamakawas are asked to call 911.

