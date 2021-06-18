Search underway for missing Lake Country man

A search is underway for a Lake Country man who has been missing since Wednesday, June 16.
David John Borden, 47, was last seen at the Oyama General Store and was supposed to walk to Kekuli Bay to meet his parents but did not show up as expected.
RCMP and Search and Rescue crews are looking via land, air and water, therefore residents may see and hear helicopters and boats in the area.
“Boats have been in Kal Lake doing the perimeter,” said brother Rob Borden, noting Wood Lake, the Okanagan Rail Trail and Cougar Canyon are also areas under investigation.
“There’s a massive search and rescue going on for my brother.”
David did not have a car and was on foot.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP.
