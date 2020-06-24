Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, 2019. (Police handout)

Search underway in B.C. backcountry for Alberta man missing since November

A helicopter and all-terrain vehicles are being used in the search

A search is underway in a remote and mountainous area in British Columbia where the burned out vehicle of a missing Alberta man was found by hikers last November.

Marshal Iwaasa was studying at SAIT in Calgary and was last seen by his mother on Nov. 17 in his hometown of Lethbridge.

He was 26 at the time and had told family members he was returning to Calgary, but hasn’t been heard from since.

Lethbridge police say Iwaasa’s disappearance is considered suspicious, but there’s no credible, corroborated or compelling information to suggest foul play or that the matter is criminal in nature.

Lethbridge police, the RCMP, search and rescue personnel, members of the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association, and Iwaasa’s family are conducting a comprehensive ground search of the area near Pemberton, B.C., today and Thursday.

A helicopter and all-terrain vehicles are being used in the search.

Investigators say there have been several reported sightings of Iwaasa across the country but they were unfounded.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive
Next story
B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Just Posted

Vernon’s Ken Holland elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Joins Hall for Class of 2020 in Builder category; five players to be inducted

Pooling water closes portions of Vernon park

Playground, washrooms and fountains affected by ongoing water issues

Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

Vernon RCMP, search and rescue, police dog and air units were utilized in the search

Mural tours return to downtown Vernon

Museum guides offering even more history of the area

Vernon parking meters back in business

With local shops reopening, the city is bringing back meter enforcement July 2

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Summerland Rodeo Grounds proposed as site to house temporary agricultural workers

Residents voiced opposition to the use of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds, citing health concerns

Most Read