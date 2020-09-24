Jasper National Park. (Wikimedia Commons)

Searchers find bodies in Jasper National Park, remains believed to be missing couple

RCMP along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate

Alberta RCMP say searchers have found two bodies in Jasper National Park.

Investigators believe the bodies are the remains of a couple who were reported missing after their vehicle was found in a parking lot at the Mount Edith Cavell Roads trail.

Matthew Kozak and Zabrina Ferrier were last seen on Friday.

Relatives had driven to the area to help with the search.

RCMP say Parks Canada staff in a helicopter found the bodies just before dark on Tuesday night near Verdant Pass.

Jasper RCMP and Parks Canada staff recovered the remains on Wednesday morning.

“It is believed the couple were hiking and succumbed to their injuries after falling from a steep bank in the area,” RCMP said in a release.

RCMP along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

Police say family members have been notified.

The Canadian Press

AlbertaRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man’s child porn collection ‘traversed the spectrum of depravity,’ court hears
Next story
First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon Girls Trumpet Band searches for ‘forever home’

Comeback band seeks for indoor rehearsal space ahead of winter

BOOMER TALK: Are you Sheeple?

Columist Carole Fawcett takes a closer look at herd mentality amid COVID-19 pandemic

Morning Start: The Longest Underwater Kiss Lasted 20 Minutes and 11 Seconds

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Four cougars caught on camera near Vernon

A Predator Ridge resident’s doorbell camera caught images of early morning visitors

UPDATE: Person safely pulled from Vernon creek culvert

Multiple emergency services assist in rescue of individual near 35th Avenue and 34th Street

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

COLUMN: COVID-19 statistics are the stories of people

This pandemic is ultimately about people, not just about numbers

EDITORIAL: Clearing the smoke

Wildfires have resulted in heavy smoke and poor air quality

Kelowna man’s child porn collection ‘traversed the spectrum of depravity,’ court hears

Terry Krock was caught in possession of between 7,000 and 12,000 child porn files

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 exposure at Merritt pub

The exposure happened on Sept. 19 at the pub of the Coldwater Hotel

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Most Read