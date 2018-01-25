Police and ambulance were called to a single vehicle roll over in the 4500 block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Seat belt helps driver in rollover crash

Police point to the need for drivers to always buckle up

It was a dramatic reminder that seat belts help save lives and reduce injuries.

On Jan. 24, police and ambulance were called to a single vehicle roll over in the 4500 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, near James Road.

A vehicle had been travelling in the passing lane when it hit slush and lost control. The pick-up truck skidded into the ditch and rolled. The force of the impact crushed the roof as the truck landed on it.

The driver and sole occupant from Enderby was wearing his seat belt, which police say saved him from very serious injuries.

The man escaped the truck with minor cuts and bruises.

“Message from the local detachment of the RCMP is: seat belts save lives. For your sake, please buckle up no matter how short the drive might be,” says Staff Sgt. Scott West

