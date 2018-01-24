W.L. Seaton Grade 12 students (front row, from left) Shai Baker, Zac Boring, Isaac McNiven, Eric Yildiz-David, Noah Schneider, Kazuki Comley, Mika Burns, Brynne Ponipal, Dan Hernstedt, Josh Beka, Tom Corbett, Alex Pariseau, Lucas Newman and Tyler Sova defeated the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP squad, with Seaton teacher import Chad Romain (back row, right) 3-2 in the second annual best-of-five charity dodge ball game at the school. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Seaton students dodge RCMP

Vernon school defeats cops – again – in annual dodge ball game for charity

Bragging rights – for the second straight year – belong to the kids.

Students from Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary School defeated the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP three games to two in the best-of-five, second annual Students Vs Police Dodge Ball Game at Seaton.

For the second year running, the Seaton graduates challenged the local RCMP to a friendly game of dodge ball, benefiting a local food bank.

RCMP members donned their blue shirts and long socks in an effort to defeat the senior students, but the police were put in their place with the students coming out on top.

“It’s a great opportunity for the local RCMP to connect with students and help their efforts in raising money for local charity,” said Const. Don Gunn, co-organizer of the match. “The event is always a great time and the students really enjoy blasting the balls at us as hard as they can, even maybe an occasional ball to the face for the officers, which they get a chuckle out of.”

The stands filled up with students over the lunch hour as they cheered on their fellow students, with Seaton staff eventually stepping in to assist the RCMP.

“It was such a fun event and great to see Seaton staff get involved as well,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “It’s great for kids to see local police out of their uniform, connecting and having fun in a not-so-serious environment.”

The RCMP hope to continue the tradition with W.L. Seaton over the years, and encourages any school and or its students to reach out to their school liaison officer to arrange activities such as this with their local police force.

Previous story
Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest
Next story
Lower-risk landing options could have avoided B.C. seaplane crash: TSB

Just Posted

RCMP looking for ring’s owner

Piece of jewelry found at SilverStar Mountain Resort turned in by Good Samaritan

Police dog, handler credited with assault arrest

Incident happened in Armstrong, where man allegedly assaulted parents in home

Seaton students dodge RCMP

Vernon school defeats cops – again – in annual dodge ball game for charity

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Councillor drumming up Lumby Days support with ‘rant’

Nick Hodge writes tongue-in-cheek Facebook post opposing Mardi Gras theme

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Closer look at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts field in Penticton

There will be many historic elements to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

Program provides sampling of trades

Fulton Secondary’s first semester of Youth Exploring the Trades Program a success

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

Most Read