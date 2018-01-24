Seaton students dodge RCMP

W.L. Seaton Grade 12 students (front row, from left) Shai Baker, Zac Boring, Isaac McNiven, Eric Yildiz-David, Noah Schneider, Kazuki Comley, Mika Burns, Brynne Ponipal, Dan Hernstedt, Josh Beka, Tom Corbett, Alex Pariseau, Lucas Newman and Tyler Sova defeated the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP squad, with Seaton teacher import Chad Romain (back row, right) 3-2 in the second annual best-of-five charity dodge ball game at the school. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Bragging rights – for the second straight year – belong to the kids.

Students from Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary School defeated the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP three games to two in the best-of-five, second annual Students Vs Police Dodge Ball Game at Seaton.

For the second year running, the Seaton graduates challenged the local RCMP to a friendly game of dodge ball, benefiting a local food bank.

RCMP members donned their blue shirts and long socks in an effort to defeat the senior students, but the police were put in their place with the students coming out on top.

“It’s a great opportunity for the local RCMP to connect with students and help their efforts in raising money for local charity,” said Const. Don Gunn, co-organizer of the match. “The event is always a great time and the students really enjoy blasting the balls at us as hard as they can, even maybe an occasional ball to the face for the officers, which they get a chuckle out of.”

The stands filled up with students over the lunch hour as they cheered on their fellow students, with Seaton staff eventually stepping in to assist the RCMP.

“It was such a fun event and great to see Seaton staff get involved as well,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “It’s great for kids to see local police out of their uniform, connecting and having fun in a not-so-serious environment.”

The RCMP hope to continue the tradition with W.L. Seaton over the years, and encourages any school and or its students to reach out to their school liaison officer to arrange activities such as this with their local police force.