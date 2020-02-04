B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Twitter)

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

B.C.’s second case of novel coronavirus from China has been confirmed by testing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

The patient is a woman in her 50s who lives in the Vancouver Coastal health region, who had contact with visitors from Wuhan, the city in China where the new influenza-like virus was identified. The visitors are still staying with her, Henry said.

Public health officials are following up with “a very small number of close contacts” with the woman after she became ill a few days ago, Henry told reporters Tuesday at a briefing at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Canadian residents from the affected region of China are being flown to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont. on Thursday, where they will be kept under observation, said Henry, who sits on a national advisory committee.

RELATED: Canadians in Wuhan to be evacuated Thursday, Ottawa says

RELATED: New coronavirus infections reach 20,600 around world

The Canadian government is responsible for issuing travel advisories, and continues to monitor people arriving from China rather than imposing a travel ban as some other countries have done.

Henry said the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global emergency from the new virus does not change anything for Canada or B.C., which already has the recommended measures in place. It is directed at less developed countries such as India where modern health care is not as widely available, she said.

Health Canada describes typical symptoms of the newly emerged virus “2019-nCOV” as headache, coughing, a sore throat and fever. More serious cases can develop into pneumonia, respiratory failure or kidney failure.

Henry said the best prevention measures include frequent hand washing, covering coughs and remaining at home if flu-like symptoms emerge. Those visiting doctors’ offices or hospitals should wear masks to protect others if possible.

Henry said the new virus is believed to have been transmitted from animals to humans as a result of the large animal and seafood markets in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first identified. The intensive measures being taken around the world are to contain and eradicate the strain from the human population.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion
Next story
Hollywood movie in Lumby

Just Posted

Hollywood movie in Lumby

Two ‘well-known’ actors cast in flick seeking North Okanagan town as backdrop

Man in ‘serious condition’ after falling off roof in Vernon

The incident occurred at 10:11 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services

UPDATE: Dust advisory ended in Vernon

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 54.8, whereas Kelowna is 21.6

Multiple accidents reported on snowy Vernon highways

Five centimetres expected to fall today: Environment Canada

Vernon bantams crowned champs at ‘Wickfest’

Rellish Transport Lakers victorious at Hayley Wickenhieser’s World Female Hockey Festival in Surrey

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

Plans show a 34-person lounge and 68-person patio and an extension of the existing business hours

Okanagan designer looking to hire two-spirited models for New York fashion show

Jill Setah is looking for two-spirited models

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm town homes deemed suspicious

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting to stand trial by judge alone

Murder and aggravated assault trial set for three days beginning July 21

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

LETTER: Cruel comments unwarranted after Vernon man found

To the editor, Re: Jay Rosenberger search in Jan 31,2020 I have… Continue reading

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Most Read