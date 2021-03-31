B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew has announced his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership, to be decided in a party vote in February 2022.

Dew ran unsuccessfully for the party in the 2017 election in Vancouver-Mt. Pleasant, which he describes as “B.C.’s staunchest NDP riding.” The seat was won by the NDP’s Melanie Mark, now tourism, arts and culture minister in the majority NDP government that was formed in the unscheduled October 2020 election.

Dew joins Skeena MLA Ellis Ross as the second declared candidate in the leadership contest. Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Prince George Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris have ruled themselves out for the leadership.

In his announcement March 31, Dew described his work as founder of the Forum for Millennial Leadership, a non-partisan organization to encourage a younger generation of leaders. He referred to Premier John Horgan’s remarks on Monday, where Horgan announced new COVID-19 restrictions and told people aged 20 to 39, “don’t blow it for the rest of us.”

“The premier’s tone-deaf remarks this week show the need for a leader who respects young people, understands the complex issues they are facing, and doesn’t play generational politics to score political points,” Dew said.

Dew’s bid for the leadership is endorsed by Matt Toner, former deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party, and retired West Vancouver B.C. Liberal MLA Ralph Sultan, a former engineer and bank executive.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond is interim leader of the B.C. Liberals, official opposition in the legislature, until a new leader is selected in a party vote early next year.

RELATED: Skeena MLA Ellis Ross first to declare for leadership

RELATED: B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February

RELATED: Party considers name change before the next election

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC
Next story
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis has served as the band's chief since his first of six electoral wins in 1991. (File photo)
Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

Byron Louis defeats five challengers to earn sixth term as Chief

School District 83 has placed a rush order for 6,000 face masks in response to a health order that mandates their wearing at school for students in Grades 4 to 12. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district orders 6,000 masks, now mandatory in class

New provincial health order mandates mask wearing for students in Grades 4 to 12

Yuri Auney's Yangbin Park, Wave 5, 2019 is one of the works featured in the Okanagan Print Triennial, on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021. (VPAG photo)
World’s best prints make their way to Vernon

Okanagan Print Triennial on display with virtual artist talks

The Vernon Regional Airport was granted a one-time provincial grant of up to $360,000 March 31, 2021. (File)
Vernon airport granted $360K

One-time provincial grant provides support to airports providing medevac services amid pandemic

Teeter Totter Toys in Vernon has held steady despite staffing and supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely on the back of three-dimensional games such as puzzles and board games. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Too much COVID screen time? This Vernon business has your kids covered

Kelowna optometrist finds worsened eyesight in children during pandemic; Vernon’s Teeter Totter Toys aims to help

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is cancelled for 2021. (File photo)
Okanagan Fest of Ale officially cancelled for 2021

This is the second year the local beer festival has been cancelled

Police are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of a shooting incident in Kelowna on March 29. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting

The incident took place in the parking lot of Global Fitness Gym on Harvey Avenue

Kyle Gianis in YouTube video.
Shooting outside Kelowna gym gang-related

Kyle Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Most Read