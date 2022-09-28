Second COVID-19 outbreak this month declared at Vernon care home

The Polson Care Home has been hit by another wave of the virus

A second outbreak this month was declared at the Polson Extended Care facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A second outbreak this month has been declared at the Polson Care Home.

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Polson Extended Care facility across from Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The health authority said the entire long-term care facility is affected by the outbreak. It did not say how many people were infected with the virus.

The latest outbreak comes after a previous outbreak at the facility resulted in 12 cases, one hospitalization and one death. That outbreak spanned Sept. 9-17.

Another outbreak on the third floor of the Gateby Care Facility was declared on Sept. 21 and remains ongoing.

There is also an outbreak at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor, declared Sept. 14.

More recently, an outbreak was declared at Kelowna General Hospital’s rehab ward Sept. 23.

There is also an outbreak at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos and Deni House in Williams Lake.

Brendan Shykora

