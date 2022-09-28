A second outbreak this month was declared at the Polson Extended Care facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A second outbreak this month was declared at the Polson Extended Care facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Second COVID-19 outbreak this month declared at Vernon care home

The Polson Care Home has been hit by another wave of the virus

A second outbreak this month has been declared at the Polson Care Home.

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Polson Extended Care facility across from Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The health authority said the entire long-term care facility is affected by the outbreak. It did not say how many people were infected with the virus.

The latest outbreak comes after a previous outbreak at the facility resulted in 12 cases, one hospitalization and one death. That outbreak spanned Sept. 9-17.

Another outbreak on the third floor of the Gateby Care Facility was declared on Sept. 21 and remains ongoing.

There is also an outbreak at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor, declared Sept. 14.

More recently, an outbreak was declared at Kelowna General Hospital’s rehab ward Sept. 23.

There is also an outbreak at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos and Deni House in Williams Lake.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon care home leads to one death

READ MORE: Can Covid still impact your sleep?

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. may move hospital patients to free up beds ahead of projected COVID, flu surge

Just Posted

Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks running back Nawahieokapuakea Poirier (1) drags a Westsyde defender with him for extra yardage during the Blue Wave’s 56-12 AAA/AA Interior Hybrid Junior Football League victory Thursday, Sept. 22, at PVSS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Blue Wave swamps Armstrong football party

A second outbreak this month was declared at the Polson Extended Care facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Second COVID-19 outbreak this month declared at Vernon care home

Boil water notice has been issued on Monday, Dec. 13 in regards to construction work relating to the water twinning project being undertaken by TwinCon Enterprises Ltd.
Precautionary boil water notice for Grindrod

Vernon set a new heat record on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Summer sticking around: Vernon breaks 55-year-old heat record

Pop-up banner image