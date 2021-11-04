(The Canadian Press)

Second drug alert issued warning Vernon of beige ‘down’

Drugs sold as fentanyl have high concentrations; high risk of overdose

A new drug alert has been issued for the Vernon area urging those who use to check their drugs.

Sold as ‘down’ fentanyl, this beige crystal contains benzodiazepine and extremely large amounts of fentanyl posing a high risk of drug poisoning and overdose.

This is the second alert Interior Health issued in a week for the area.

The first alert was issued Oct. 28 and remains in effect until today (Nov. 4). This new alert will remain in effect until Nov. 10.

Individuals who use can have their drugs checked at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach clinic (2800-33rd St.) and at the Vernon Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 3306A-32nd Ave.

