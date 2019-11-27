The site is being prepared at the downtown Vernon bus terminus for the second of three stainless steel washrooms in the city. (Submitted photo)

Second new loo coming to downtown Vernon

Bus terminus washrooms have been removed, to be replaced by stainless steel washroom

Downtown Vernon will soon be getting its second shiny new loo.

The public washrooms at the downtown bus terminus have been removed, making way for the installment of a new stainless steel washroom that has the exact same design as the one installed at 30 Avenue and 35 Street in early October.

In the meantime, two porta-potties have been placed at the site across from Cenotaph Park. They’ll be available to use around the clock, seven days a week.

The City has plans to install three public washrooms in total. The location of the third washroom hasn’t yet been decided.

Inspired by the popular Portland Loo, the washrooms are locally produced and designed with safety and reduced vandalism in mind. The walls have a graffiti-resistant coating, and open slats at the top and bottom of the unit allow for privacy but also for police and Bylaw to ensure that the washroom is being used properly, the city says.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
