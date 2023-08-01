Second quarter Vernon utility bills due

City reminds residents that bills are due Aug. 18

The City of Vernon is reminding residents and businesses of the many options available to pay their utility bill, including the use of the Utility Auto Debit Program.

By signing up for the program, customers authorize the City of Vernon to automatically withdraw their utility account balance from their bank account on each billing due date.

Additionally, customers can pay their utility bill in one of the following ways:

• In person at City Hall (3400-30th St.);

• Most major banks, trust companies and credit unions throughout Canada;

• Online or telephone banking;

• Regular mail;

• The 24-hour drop box located at the entrance to City Hall,

To sign up for the Utility Auto Debit Program, or if you have any questions regarding your bill, contact a finance clerk at 250-550-3636 or visit vernon.ca/ utilities for current rates, forms, and frequently asked questions.

Second quarter utility bills for 2023 have been mailed and payment must be received on or before Friday, Aug. 18. Any unpaid balances after the due date will be charged 12 per cent interest per annum.

If you have not received your bill, login to your MyCity account at vernon.ca/mycity to view your utility account invoice online.

READ MORE: RCMP say 6 dead after small Salmon Arm-bound plane crashes in Alberta

READ MORE: Osoyoos wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Connecting the outdoors to your indoor living space
Next story
Canada ‘strongly condemns’ Niger coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid

Just Posted

Orchard Valley residents Donna Sauer, Ethel Dover and Jean Hanson enriched library shelves with books donated to them from Vernon’s Friends of the Library. (photo contributed)
Book boost for Vernon seniors’ library

The City of Vernon has waived interest fees for its first-quarterly utility billing period (January-March) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)
Second quarter Vernon utility bills due

“Yellowstone North of 49” is a 5,100 square foot ranch home and is at the forefront complete with bespoke furnishings including restoration hardware, four bedrooms and five bathrooms (Contributed CLHBid.com)
Canadian version of ‘Yellowstone’ ranch goes up for auction near Kelowna

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer Const. Tibor Baldauf is representing the detachment at the World Police and Fire Games, on now until Aug. 6 in Winnipeg. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan officer takes aim at World Police and Fire Games