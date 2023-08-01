Second quarter Vernon utility bills due

The City of Vernon is reminding residents and businesses of the many options available to pay their utility bill, including the use of the Utility Auto Debit Program.

By signing up for the program, customers authorize the City of Vernon to automatically withdraw their utility account balance from their bank account on each billing due date.

Additionally, customers can pay their utility bill in one of the following ways:

• In person at City Hall (3400-30th St.);

• Most major banks, trust companies and credit unions throughout Canada;

• Online or telephone banking;

• Regular mail;

• The 24-hour drop box located at the entrance to City Hall,

To sign up for the Utility Auto Debit Program, or if you have any questions regarding your bill, contact a finance clerk at 250-550-3636 or visit vernon.ca/ utilities for current rates, forms, and frequently asked questions.

Second quarter utility bills for 2023 have been mailed and payment must be received on or before Friday, Aug. 18. Any unpaid balances after the due date will be charged 12 per cent interest per annum.

If you have not received your bill, login to your MyCity account at vernon.ca/mycity to view your utility account invoice online.

