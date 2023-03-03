Polson Residential Care

Second seniors’ home hit with illness in 1 week in Vernon

Gastrointestinal outbreak at Polson North

Another long-term care facility in town is dealing with an outbreak.

A gastrointestinal illness (GI) outbreak has been declared in Polson North Thursday, March 2.

Interior Health confirms there are four cases associated with the outbreak.

The Polson Residential Services facility is the second one in Vernon to have an outbreak in one week.

Interior Health reported a GI outbreak at The Hamlets on Feb. 23. There were initially 12 cases at The Hamlets, but that number has since risen to 20.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, a COVID-19 outbreak has been contained to the fourth level of Shuswap Lake General Hospital since Feb. 28.

A GI outbreak at Kamloops’ Ponderosa Lodge is contained to the third floor since Feb. 27.

West Kelowna’s Brookhaven Care Centre is dealing with a GI outbreak in the entire facility since Feb. 26.

A respiratory infection has spread through Penticton’s entire Trinity Centre since Feb. 24.

Village by the Station, also in Penticton, has a GI outbreak in cottage three, since Feb. 21.

READ MORE: Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Vernon

READ MORE: Nearly $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will help fund key projects

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

illnessseniors housingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks housing, cost of living in Penticton

Just Posted

Polson Residential Care
Second seniors’ home hit with illness in 1 week in Vernon

Demand for construction and skilled trades workers is higher than ever. (Pixabay photo)
SkillsTradeBC hosts open houses in Kelowna, Vernon

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says almost $20 million for local governments will help fund key projects. The funding from the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced Friday, March 3, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Nearly $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will help fund key projects

The Vancouver Canucks are trading Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The announcement was made March 3, 2023 – eight months in to Lazar’s three-year deal with the Canucks. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey

Pop-up banner image