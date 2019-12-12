Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Coquihalla Highway (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

A second snowfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada in less than 36 hours for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Approximately 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by early Friday as a weather system passes through the region.

READ MORE: Police incident closes Coquihalla Highway rest area

With the colder temperatures, snow levels are expected to remain near valley bottoms except near Hope, where rain is expected.

The Coquihalla has received approximately 25 cm since Wednesday morning, when an initial snowfall warning was issued for the mountain pass.

For up-to-date road conditions around the province, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where you live and how much you drive may decide if hybrids are worth the cost
Next story
Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Just Posted

Vernon Miracle Bucket Society founder fondly remembered

Lezley Wright succumbed to cancer at age 57 on Dec. 7

Vernon nurse pleads guilty to mischief

Guilty pleas related to 2016 arson

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP surprised by Conservative leader’s resignation

Arnold predicts Conservative party will remain united in its quest to become government

Vernon building evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Lug nuts loosened in Vernon

Mischief makers reportedly compromising cars; motorists reminded to check vehicles before operating

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Shuswap’s Canoe Forest Products plywood plant to cut costs over Christmas

Predictions for future of Salmon Arm plant look positive, says general manager

Okanagan air ambulance receives approval to use night vision in rescue situations

BCEHS says this will benefit critically-ill or injured patients who require transport late at night

Second snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Another 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by early Friday

Penticton’s Barley Mill, “naughty” Santa donate to SOS Medical Foundation

The brewery and local Santa raised $1,000 for the foundation on Dec. 7

Most Read