Second Swan Lake area plan open house set

June 19, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Christian School; future of lands east of lake to be discussed

The Regional District of North Okanagan is seeking public input for the future of lands east of Swan Lake in Vernon.

RDNO is in the process of developing a local area plan for the lands that will address land use topics such as future growth areas, housing density (secondary suites and carriage homes), a possible community sewer system, water services, roads, and recreational opportunities.

A public open house will be held at the Vernon Christian Secondary School on Tuesday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as an opportunity for the public to provide input on the future of the Swan Lake area and to help shape the direction of this land use plan.

A presentation outlining the key results from the last open house and the direction for the plan moving forward will begin at 5:30 p.m.

An open house in April drew almost 200 people.

Regional directors Bob Fleming and Mike Macnabb see this plan as a critical component in providing direction for the future servicing, growth and development of this area.

At the June 19 open house, the regional district would like the public to provide input on the following aspects of the draft plan:

* potential land use scenarios;

* future growth areas;

* housing forms and types;

* environmental protection;

* parks and trails;

* public utilities;

* economic development opportunities.

The draft plan will be finalized this summer with an additional opportunity for the public to provide input before plan adoption at the end of the summer.

For any questions or comments pertaining to the plan, please contact Bob Fleming, Electoral Area “B” director, or Laura Frank, regional planning projects manager.

Most Read