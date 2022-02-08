Second Vernon seed orchard burn planned

Smoke may be visible to Highway 97 motorists

Another burn pile could create some smoke in the area today, Feb. 8.

The BC Wildfire Service is supporting the Forest Improvement and Research Management branch with plans to burn one pile of wood debris at the Bailey Road Seed Orchard in the Vernon area.

The pile burning will be concluded by the end of the day.

Smoke from this burn pile will be visible from the City of Vernon, travellers on Highway 97 and surrounding areas.

“Removal of this debris pile will help reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires and reduce accumulation of forest fuels in the interface zone,” BC Wildfire Service said.

This is the second burn at the site in a week following a Feb. 1 ignition that went ahead successfully.

The exact timing of the pile burn will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor this fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.

READ MORE: Smoke from planned Vernon burn visible in region

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire recovery shifts into rebuild stage

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire