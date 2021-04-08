Second week of 33 new COVID-19 cases in South Okanagan

There were 16 cases in Penticton, 15 in Oliver and Osoyoos and two in Keremeos

There were 33 new COVID-19 cases reported from March 28 to April 3 in the South Okanagan, including 16 in Penticton, two in Keremeos and 15 in Oliver and Osoyoos. (BC CDC)

Weekly COVID-19 numbers in the South Okanagan stayed at 33 new cases for the second week in a row.

Over the last week, from March 28 to April 3, there were 16 new cases in Penticton, 15 in the South Okanagan region including Oliver and Osoyoos, and two in Keremeos.

The previous week saw 19 new cases in Penticton and 14 in the South Okanagan.

In a statement to the Penticton Western on April 7, Interior Health has had 103 COVID-19 variant cases of concern, with five currently active.

There have been 59 cases of B.1.1.7 (UK) and three of these cases are currently active. There has been one case of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant, and there have been 43 cases of P.1 (Brazil) and there are two active cases.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases updated community-specific information on COVID-19 infection rates every Wednesday.

Just north of Penticton, in the Central Okanagan, 214 cases were recorded over the most recent period. The region’s most populous area has routinely recorded the highest number of cases in B.C.’s Interior.

Wednesday saw 356 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 465 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 67 in the Island Health region, 91 in the Interior Health region and 18 in the Northern Health region.

The recent rise in cases is partly because of the spread of three variant strains that are being tracked in B.C., according to provincial health officials.

